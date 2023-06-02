Teen who was fatally shot in Hanover Park identified

Hanover Park police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy found in the parking lot outside an Islamic school with "multiple injuries" Thursday night.

The Cook County medical examiner's report Friday evening identified the teen as Hanover Park resident Winder Cruz.

Police said they are investigating the boy's death as a "homicide." They said they've identified a suspect but nobody's in custody.

Police were called to the 7400 block of Jensen Boulevard just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a "person down" in the parking lot.

Police did not release any more details about the investigation but said the teen's death appears to be "an isolated incident" with "no threat to the public."

Imran Khan, president of the organization that operates the school, said school officials provided video to police showing the teen running from a parking lot behind a grocery store to the east after being shot and collapsing in the school parking lot where he was ultimately found dead. The video did not capture the shooting, Khan noted.

Additional video footage also shows a vehicle fleeing the area after the shooting, Khan said.

No one was inside the school at the time of the shooting, Khan said, and the teen was not affiliated with the school. Officials from the school were on scene with police until 2 a.m.

Anyone with information about the boy's death is urged to call Hanover Park police at (630) 823-5516.