Police: Route 31, I-88 intersection open again after crash
Updated 6/2/2023 9:13 PM
As of 9 p.m. Friday, the intersection of Route 31 (Lincolnway) and I-88 had reopened after a crash there earlier in the evening, North Aurora police said.
Lane closures and detours were causing traffic congestion, according to a news release.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.