Police: Avoid Route 31, I-88 intersections due to lane closures, detours after crash
Updated 6/2/2023 7:04 PM
North Aurora police are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Route 31 (Lincolnway) and I-88 after a crash there Friday event, officials said in a news release.
Lane closures and detours are causing traffic congestion; it's unknown for how long, according to the release.
