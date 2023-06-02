Naperville Community Gardeners host program on biomimicry

On Monday, Naperville Community Gardeners will present "Biomimicry & Climate Resilience" from 7 to 9 p.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Lane in Naperville. Amy Phillips, DuPage County programs director for The Conservation Foundation, will share an introduction to the field of biomimicry, highlight her work with the Deep Roots Initiative, and invite participants to consider what they can learn from nature to live more sustainably and resiliently. For more information, visit napervillecommunitygardeners.club.