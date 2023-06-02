Lake County property transfers for April 25-28, 2023

Antioch

$425,000; 1898 White Lake Drive, Antioch; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Jon Poklop to Mackenzie Doane

$350,000; 38867 N Kenmore Road, Antioch; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Lidia Horvath to Logan Kelleher

$295,000; 639 Rembrandt Drive, Antioch; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Elizabeth A Brown to Richard A Bradek

$200,000; 26448 W Grapevine Ave., Antioch; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Morreale Trust to Alexis Raelyn Carroll

$179,500; 419 Harden St., Antioch; Sold on April 27, 2023, by David L Fales to Sue Pajcic

Beach Park

$185,000; 39734 N Paris Drive, Beach Park; Sold on April 25, 2023, by James J Hass to Giovanni Ocampo

$150,000; 12734 W Graves Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Vivian S Daywalt to Oksana Yurchenko

$104,000; 37924 N New York Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Duane Allan Mathis Estate to David Lopez

Deerfield

$710,000; 1266 Greenwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Nomad Investments LLC to Konrad Markowski

$620,000; 1645 Central Ave., Deerfield; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Jacqueline J Packee to Sarah Sciortino Cone

$600,000; 1142 Stratford Road, Deerfield; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Michael Goot to Jill Kase Gold

$465,000; 1305 Knollwood Road, Deerfield; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Andrew D Longhini to Joseph D Worobey Jr

$462,000; 526 Princeton Lane, Deerfield; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Marc Ryan Guerin to Laura Hartman

$255,000; 1309 Holly Lane, Deerfield; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Stack Trust to Marius Ibanescu

Fox Lake

$150,000; 72 North Ave Unit 9-A, Fox Lake; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Sheila B Melsheimer to Forrest Griffith

Grayslake

$380,000; 237 S Slusser St., Grayslake; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Sara Brylle to Barbara Williams

$372,500; 315 S Slusser St., Grayslake; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Eduard Speth to Douglas S Johnson

$370,000; 1561 Amos Bennett St., Grayslake; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Theresa M Dangelo to Bryan Paul Kristian Rolfsen

$351,000; 34196 N Lavender Circle, Grayslake; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Robert J Layton to Amparo Ruiz

$310,000; 618 Pierce Court, Grayslake; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Diversity Homes LLC Series F to Madison Drain

$310,000; 532 Cannonball Dr Unit 532, Grayslake; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Amy Davis to Sugata Banerji

$238,000; 297 Lionel Dr Unit 297, Grayslake; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Dino Dominick Ranieri to Paz Horovitz

$200,500; 1353 Longchamps Court, Grayslake; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Neal R Kuula to Gunjan Arya

Gurnee

$550,000; 6150 Oakmont Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Pryzgoda Trust to Gretchen Davidson

$421,000; 5383 Conifer Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Navroz S Lakhani to Eric Pasiewicz

$420,000; 36205 N Bridlewood Ave., Gurnee; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Davey Talavera to Ben Gonzalez

$415,000; 34263 N Old Walnut Circle, Gurnee; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Jason J Workman to Jorge Velazquez Hernandez

$390,000; 1567 Vineyard Drive, Gurnee; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Bergman Trust to Deluxsika Vimalesvaran

$375,000; 6268 Old Farm Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 26, 2023, by David P Prokof to Jose Ricardo Rincon Lopez

$360,000; 740 Darnell Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Johnny Chiang to Nardia Natalie Gentles

$258,000; 36763 N Grandwood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Gloria Isela Corona to Jasmin Sanchez

$225,000; 3435 Grove Ave., Gurnee; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Gerald Terrell to Julisa Alvarado

$215,000; 36441 N Hutchins Road, Gurnee; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Hutchins Gurnee LLC to Oksana Bytsko

$212,500; 190 Wellington Circle, Gurnee; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Pope Intervivos Trust to Dmia Spivey

$197,000; 34480 N Bridle Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to 786 Business LLC

$191,000; 754 Chandler Road, Gurnee; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Susan K Moran to Sean P Jamison

Hawthorn Woods

$670,000; 1 Greenfield Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Robert Sommer to Suayip Tekin

Highland Park

$605,000; 1060 North Ave., Highland Park; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Christina Bock to Jacob E Fine

$385,000; 980 Park Ave W, Highland Park; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Boxwood Homes LLC to Jessica Henricks

$380,000; 1246 Ridgewood Drive, Highland Park; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Cpah Clt LLC to Laurentiu G Venter

$355,000; 820 Barberry Road, Highland Park; Sold on April 27, 2023, by William Brenner to Gerald Johnson

Highwood

$525,000; 338 Burchell Ave., Highwood; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Fabbri Trust to Jeffrey Joseph Pieroni

Ingleside

$283,000; 36134 N Helendale Road, Ingleside; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Sonia B Ocampo to Drew A Degler

$163,000; 26906 W Longwood Drive, Ingleside; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Thomas Abraham Lentner to Gregory Emry

Island Lake

$467,000; 2052 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ryan N Sullivan

Kildeer

$729,500; 23184 N Pinehurst Drive, Kildeer; Sold on April 27, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Jiwen Zhang

$642,500; 21734 N Brandy St., Kildeer; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Amar Jayesh Shah

Lake Bluff

$779,000; 105 Sunset Place, Lake Bluff; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Franz Pintz Trust to Jeremy Murphy

$530,000; 12995 W Sanctuary Court, Lake Bluff; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Coughlan Discretionary Supplem to Debojyoti Choudhury

$377,000; 696 W Washington Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Daniel David Hamilton to Nicole L Binder

Lake Forest

$379,000; 1371 Edgewood Road, Lake Forest; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Lf Ventures LLC to Jennifer H Sarhaddi

Lake Villa

$435,000; 38882 N Cedar Valley Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Ward Trust to Stacey M Brooks

$400,000; 904 Eaton Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Michael A Reinhart to Erica Albrecht

$340,000; 114 Balsam Court, Lake Villa; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Terry R Breum to Kyle Teichmann

$209,000; 717 Baxter Court, Lake Villa; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Hailey M Kwak to Sean Douglas Clark

$184,000; 37477 N Grand Blvd, Lake Villa; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Daniel R Erath to Marybeth Alexander

Lake Zurich

$665,000; 244 Telser Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Wardanian Trust to Otto Holdings LLC

$650,000; 1215 William Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 26, 2023, by White Trust to Philip Bilandzic

$377,000; 1054 Partridge Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 25, 2023, by David Ready to Jeannie M Chambers

$355,000; 769 White Birch Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Lois A Rothstein to Paul Donald Hames

$281,000; 287 N Pleasant Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Theodore D Telios to Joshua Stanley

$205,000; 1115 Hunters Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Joan Liddy to Danuta Fink

$75,000; 25073 N Ellrie Terrace, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Christine S Latona to Zdzislawa Drozd

Lakemoor

$365,000; 31709 N Pineview Blvd, Lakemoor; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Gregory Brey

$230,000; 32490 N Allegheny Way, Lakemoor; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Jennifer A Jacobson to Amy C Stevens

Libertyville

$670,000; 1984 S Sparrow Court, Libertyville; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Michael R Hynes to Anton L Dukeman

$595,000; 1412 Amy Lane, Libertyville; Sold on April 27, 2023, by John M Leslie to Michael R Hynes

$589,000; 14072 Edgewater Court, Libertyville; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Mattioli Joint Trust to Muhammad Zubair Saeed Ur Rahman

$340,000; 219 N Butterfield Road, Libertyville; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Aaron Rieck to Amanda Grace Smith Jastrebski

$340,000; 139 E Sunnyside Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Michael F Tulley to Kraljevo Properties LLC

$330,000; 412 Thornapple Lane, Libertyville; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Scuccimori Trust to Adam P Abernethy

$264,000; 741 Garfield Ave Unit C, Libertyville; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Lex Elite Renovations LLC to Andrea Camposagrado

$155,000; 303 E Park Ave Unit 6, Libertyville; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Aaron D Parks to Carlos Angarita

$125,000; 303 E Park Ave Unit 12, Libertyville; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Aaron D Parks to Carlos Angarita

Lincolnshire

$750,000; 3 Victoria Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Luke A Simendinger to Justin Dishkin

Lindenhurst

$426,500; 2808 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Lawrence W Kramer

$330,000; 1571 Larkdale Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Kevin A Timm to Rustem Akhmetzyanov

$310,000; 413 N Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 27, 2023, by David J Larsen to Happy Govie Lourie

$281,000; 523 Waterford Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Oscar Garcia to Ryan Plath

$220,000; 2925 Falling Waters Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Bernal Trust to Evelyn Han

$215,000; 1804 Sprucewood Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Luis Roman to Grzegorz Wegrzynowicz

McHenry

$325,000; 34662 N Iroquois Trail, McHenry; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Joseph Borchard to Joseph A Winters

$73,000; 34627 N Hiawatha Trail, McHenry; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Deutsche Bank Natl Trt Co Ttee to Dylan Canada

Mettawa

$380,000; 915 Mettawa Lane, Mettawa; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Rohan Patel

Mundelein

$683,500; 3205 Sage Circle, Mundelein; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Niti Bhargava

$570,500; 1477 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jacob Morris

$549,500; 3030 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Philip Chan

$543,000; 3171 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Justin Kerzie

$502,000; 530 Ambria Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Shawn Mckelvie to Joseph Salata

$390,000; 3211 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Siva Rama Krishna Cheetirala

$350,000; 3207 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sean Richard Wade

$295,000; 1212 Manchester Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Maria T Gillespie to Zachary J Greenberg

$275,500; 221 Prospect Ave., Mundelein; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Riley Naughton to Emily Bednar

$270,000; 1409 Trescott St., Mundelein; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Rosalinde H Thompson to Lyudmila Vaygilevych

North Chicago

$257,000; 731 Broadway Ave., North Chicago; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Excellent Siding & Windows Inc to Joseph A Malesich

$120,000; 2523 24th Place, North Chicago; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Willie E Olloway to Alejandra Morales

$100,000; 3302 Berwyn Ave Unit 84, North Chicago; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Steven C Strauss to Eduardo Miranda Alcocer

Riverwoods

$675,000; 100 Pine Tree Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Troy Costlow to Sergiu Ulinici

Round Lake

$420,000; 459 W Daybreak Lane, Round Lake; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Austin Mcllvaine

$266,000; 300 S Shagbark Court, Round Lake; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Alberto Garcia Tinajero to Jacqueline J Christian

$192,000; 211 S Rosedale Court, Round Lake; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Jason Richard Nelson to Lamberto Diaz Ferreira

Round Lake Beach

$390,000; 2270 W Cascade Circle, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Cynerick Adetokunbo Osinaike to Taylor Guthrie

$250,000; 1624 Goldenrod Terrace, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 28, 2023, by John F Nelson Jr to Maria G Espinosa

$195,000; 1621 Turnbull Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Luz V Aguirre

Vernon Hills

$700,000; 785 Court Of Spruce, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Lawrence Smilgius Trust to Anemone Real Estate Investment

$700,000; 760 Court Of Birch, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Joseph L Smilgius Trust to Anemone Real Estate Investment

$590,000; 1105 Avalon Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Scott B Marr to Charles R Lesser

$445,000; 1112 Revere Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Jody I Citron

$382,500; 361 Bloomfield Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Kishore C Garakipati to Sukesh Ganpule

$365,000; 300 Pine Lake Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Khairnar Trust to Enkhbayar Batjargal

$264,000; 837 Lansing Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Gordian Multi Strategy Fund Ll to Steven B Rosenthal

Volo

$450,000; 133 Stowe Court, Volo; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Blomberg Trust to Nikolai J Bivins

$385,000; 1320 Viola Lane, Volo; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Ryan A Raymundo to Miguel A Perez Estrada

$273,500; 651 Timpani Place, Volo; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Alicia T Congini to Careny Crespo Flores

$268,000; 101 Harvest Court, Volo; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Bobby L Hunt to Martin Reising

$215,000; 700 Harp Ave., Volo; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Bridget Austin to Adriana Ruiz

$203,000; 1281 Remington Dr Unit 3, Volo; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Dina Marie Fiorelli to Lana R Blitstein

Wadsworth

$193,000; 2755 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Shvetang C Dewashrayee to Kaston Sanders

Wauconda

$140,000; 919 Jackson Ave., Wauconda; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Susan Christians

$100,000; 29250 N Callahan Road, Wauconda; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Cheryl Biggerstaff to Michael Biggerstaff

$94,000; 661 W Liberty St Unit F, Wauconda; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Batim Beshefa LLC

Waukegan

$255,000; 12643 W Glen Flora Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Damon Harrington to Oscar Jose Sanchez

$250,000; 528 Westmoreland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Jackson Tobar to Alexia Dayana Montes Rodriguez

$234,000; 2728 Lydia St., Waukegan; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Daniel Knox to Juan Medrano

$230,000; 950 N Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Dbg Properties LLC to Eligio Rivera

$201,000; 12655 W Blanchard Road, Waukegan; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Rocio Beltran Cruz to Jair Sanchez

$170,000; 815 N Mcaree Road, Waukegan; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Henrri Ocampo to Kimberly M Marban

$170,000; 2500 N Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Anuj Patel to Yassine Samir

$158,000; 2321 Washington St., Waukegan; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Albany Bank & Trust Co Na Ttee to Cristian Ortiz Vera

$137,500; 2741 Navaho Road, Waukegan; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Dbg Properties LLC to Elio Eduardo Padilla Rosales

$76,500; 422 S Orchard Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Blue Ocean 21 1 LLC to Lorena Hernandez

$70,000; 142 Liberty St., Waukegan; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Chiquita Dunson to Aurora Bueno Tlatenchi

Winthrop Harbor

$465,000; 300 Prairie Ridge Drive, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on April 28, 2023, by David V Gomez to Arthur F Lackenbach

$310,000; 301 English Lane, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Michael L Karner to Jonathan Crisafulli

$250,000; 4925 5th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Greg D Robinson to Marco A Hernandez

$218,000; 535 Whitney Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Daniel L Fink to Nikolas Xavier De La Cruz

Zion

$270,000; 2029 Dawn Lane, Zion; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Kenneth Bartels to Daniel Brtis

$205,000; 2900 Ezekiel Ave., Zion; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Nelson D Ruiz to Avionna Uribe

$162,000; 3100 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Jose A Lopez to Jose E Guarda Plata

$142,500; 2909 Ezra Ave., Zion; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Alexander Gabovich to Natalie N Gabourel Catuy

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.