Kane County property transfers for April 13-27, 2023

Algonquin

$445,000; 9 Fernwood Court, Algonquin; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Gary Recinella to Lisa Ann Zudis

Aurora

$635,000; 1090 Stockton Court, Aurora; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Edgar J Gutierrez to Sateesh Kumar Chakilam

$550,000; 2311 Tremont Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Yajneshwar Venkatesan to Bharat Ramachandra Beltur

$500,000; 49 Richmond Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Anas Trust to Wesley E Macomber

$445,000; 528 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Eduardo Henrique Castro to Mayur Agrawal

$392,000; 4138 Milford Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Carlos Arambul to David Vinkler

$355,000; 2723 Emma Circle, Aurora; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Kevin Enrique Perez to Jiajie Lin

$349,000; 2994 Peachtree Circle, Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Wesley Macomber to Shahzaib Shahzad

$300,000; 877 N Gladstone Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Patrick T Callahan to Laurel Diaz

$279,000; 2413 Wilton Ln Unit 2413, Aurora; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Delta Ventures LLC to Tanya C Weeks

$261,000; 2727 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Ronald R Rueckheim to Daniel Solis Garfias

$245,500; 1496 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Robert O Lopez to Matthew Levi Tyler

$235,000; 1052 Woodview Court, Aurora; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Diane M Budzynski to Vinayak Realty LLC

$215,000; 212 N Evanslawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Merklin Trust to Ana R Graham

$210,000; 619 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Elizabeth Vergara to Giovanni R Vargas

$200,000; 829 Symphony Dr Unit 8056, Aurora; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Georgina Buenrostro to Yun Ju Chen

$200,000; 1764 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Syed Jafar Husain to Vetrie Senthilkumar

$197,000; 327 Gregory St., Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by David E Aronson to Yijin Kang

$181,000; 1286 Appletree Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Deutsche Bank Natl Trt Co Ttee to Jose Serrano

$170,000; 733 2nd Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Miguel Padilla to Martina M Aguirre

$150,000; 1204 Grand Blvd, Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Carlos J Avila to Irma B Garcia

$140,000; 1120 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 2D, Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Yolanda Vargas Villas to Marlynn Gonzalez

Batavia

$475,000; 718 Nordic Court, Batavia; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Stanley R Reeves to Justin D Clapper

$385,000; 1658 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Kalpana Mohan Babu

$353,000; 1680 Carlstedt Drive, Batavia; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Fleming Trust to Laura Mchugh

$280,000; 1307 Clybourne St., Batavia; Sold on April 27, 2023, by David R Kaufman to Carolyn Ann Desmet

$120,000; 529 Ritter Drive, Batavia; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Ritter Development Co LLC to Matthew B Johnson

Carpentersville

$475,000; 3812 Parsons Road, Carpentersville; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Janusz Piotr Oszajec Trust to Shannon Oconnell

$267,000; 2125 Limestone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Tadeusz Kozlowski to Daniel Ellenwood

Elburn

$470,000; 1356 Madsen St., Elburn; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Baudelaire K Ulysse

Elgin

$550,500; 3754 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Craig Garrigus

$321,000; 901 Baltusrol Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Bobby Lee Adams Iii to Juan Sanchez

$292,000; 963 Oak Ridge Blvd, Elgin; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Timothy R Binning to Kevin Kemp

$290,000; 149 Dawson Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Gerald W Smith to Corey Tyler

$263,000; 1447 Lawrence Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Maria D Reyes to Noe Herrera Perez

$260,000; 755 Thorndale Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Richard S Kordek to James Oconnor

$257,000; 153 Neutrenton Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Khamphala Phetvixai to Ryan D Hajek

$255,000; 64 N Aldine St., Elgin; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Cristian Lesmes

$250,000; 404 Kane Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Joshua N Davies to Ana Concua

$230,000; 1883 Monday Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Courtney W Shropshire Iv to Keith P Hurley

$225,000; 2175 Royal Blvd, Elgin; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Manuel Roman to Alondra Roman

$220,000; 1013 Bode Road, Elgin; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Maria E Casas to Maciej Poltorak

$180,000; 37 Creekside Cir Unit B, Elgin; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Todd A Hed to Jennifer Christine Friday

Geneva

$453,000; 354 Colonial Circle, Geneva; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Patrick K Mcnulty Sr to Patrick C Howard

$350,000; 643 Nichole Lane, Geneva; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Philip A Cortez to Trevor J Mckeown

Hampshire

$586,000; 200 Rowell Road, Hampshire; Sold on April 26, 2023, by James Taylor to Jonathon R Mulcahy

$320,000; 384 South Ave., Hampshire; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Michael R Hemme to Christopher Lee Kaletka

$304,000; 13165 Cold Springs Drive, Huntley; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Maria Kolmar to Raymond Dominick

$298,500; 880 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on April 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Ihor Barnych

$279,000; 874 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on April 26, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Karina M Roman

$255,000; 856 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on April 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Monika Sularz

$242,000; 600 Vine St., Hampshire; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Sarah C Samuelson to Justyna Magdalena Mech

McHenry

$325,000; 34662 N Iroquois Trail, McHenry; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Joseph Borchard to Joseph A Winters

$73,000; 34627 N Hiawatha Trail, McHenry; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Deutsche Bank Natl Trt Co Ttee to Dylan Canada

Montgomery

$330,000; 1733 Wick Way, Montgomery; Sold on April 26, 2023, by John W Smith Jr to Darryl Robbins Jr

North Aurora

$370,000; 415 Hickory St., North Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Niedbala Trust to Adam E Kohlmann

$305,000; 214 N Lincolnway, North Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Paul S Anderson to Caroline Mary Amelse

Pingree Grove

$436,000; 1636 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Sarathchandra Kunamneni

$312,500; 1065 Port Royal Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Thomas Groholski to Marco Antonio Roman

$285,000; 560 Lancaster Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Eva D Balawander to Sheri Pawelski

$255,000; 1576 Hannah Ln Unit 1576, Pingree Grove; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Jane A Wheet to Mary Andreotta

South Elgin

$584,500; 301 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Suhail Arunkumar

$445,000; 300 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Narahari Krishna Vasala

St. Charles

$475,000; 18 Southgate Crse, St. Charles; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Park Avenue Properties LLC to Patrick Walsh

$467,500; 40W679 White Fence Way, St. Charles; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Sychowski Trust to Patrick Sullivan

$326,000; 422 S 11th St., St. Charles; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Hagemann Trust to Carson Anthony Caizzo

$325,000; 2926 Langston Circle, St. Charles; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Brian J Carlino to Allison Ballantyne

$275,000; 27 White Oak Circle, St. Charles; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Verna E Wilson to Deborah A Eckhart

$200,000; 34W442 Lincoln St., St. Charles; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Meichun Chen

