Images: Grayslake North, Barrington and Grayslake Central graduation ceremonies

Graduation photos from Grayslake North, Barrington and Grayslake Central high schools.
Kensi, on three Grayslake North High School therapy dogs, waits with the class of 2023 for graduation ceremonies on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Graduate Jimmy Files walks toward the sports stadium before the Grayslake North graduation on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North graduation on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington High School graduates Aanchal Capoor, left, and Tracy Hanfschild hug before their commencement ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Barrington High School senior Caroline Petitgout, left, takes a photo with fellow graduates Grace Mylin, center, and Kate Martin before their commencement ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Barrington High School graduates come together for a photo at their commencement ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Barrington High School held its commencement ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Graduates walk toward the football field the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony in Grayslake Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Yasmine Khalaf waves to her family during the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony in Grayslake Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Graduates take their places in line as they await the start of the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony in Grayslake Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Graduates enter the football stadium during the processional of the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony in Grayslake Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Graduates stand during the processional of the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony in Grayslake Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Graduates enter the stadium during the processional of the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony in Grayslake Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Aliyah Osburn stays cool with a hand-held fan prior to the start of the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony in Grayslake Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Duncan Jones, left, and Garrett Martin sip water while standing next to a fan prior to the start of the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony in Grayslake Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Graduates make their way toward the football field during the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony in Grayslake Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Graduates pose for photos prior to the start of the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony in Grayslake Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer