Hanover Park police investigate murder of teenager found in parking lot

Hanover Park police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found in the parking lot outside an Islamic school with "multiple injuries" Thursday night.

Police said they are investigating the boy's death as a "homicide."

Police were called to the 7400 block of Jensen Boulevard just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a "person down" in the parking lot.

Online police scanner reports indicated there were police calls to that location for gunshots with one victim.

Police officials did not release any additional details about the investigation, but said the boy's death appears to be "an isolated incident" with "no threat to the public."

There is no word if anyone is in custody.

Anyone with information about the boy's death is urged to contact Hanover Park police at (630) 823-5516.