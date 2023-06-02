Families on the Fairway event

Families on the Fairway will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Bittersweet Golf Club, 875 Almond Road, Gurnee. The free public event hosted by the village, park district and Bitterweet features a variety of family activities including bounce houses, face painting, mini-golf, music, photo booth, tips from the golf pros, and access to the driving range (limited golf clubs available or bring your own). Food and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Contact the park district at (847) 623-7788 for information. Individuals with disabilities who need assistance attending should contact Austin Pollack, assistant to the village administrator at (847) 599-7500.