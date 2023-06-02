DuPage County property transfers for April 17-27, 2023

Addison

$311,000; 844 N Lincoln St., Addison; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Carlo Arpino to Eriberta Vasquez

$89,500; 215 S Hale St Unit 6B, Addison; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Rt Bruder LLC to Tawakkul Business Solutions LLC

$89,500; 215 S Hale St Unit 3A, Addison; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Rt Bruder LLC to Tawakkul Business Solutions LLC

$89,500; 215 S Hale St Unit 11B, Addison; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Rt Bruder LLC to Tawakkul Business Solutions LLC

Aurora

$635,000; 1090 Stockton Court, Aurora; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Edgar J Gutierrez to Sateesh Kumar Chakilam

$550,000; 2311 Tremont Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Yajneshwar Venkatesan to Bharat Ramachandra Beltur

$500,000; 49 Richmond Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Anas Trust to Wesley E Macomber

$445,000; 528 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Eduardo Henrique Castro to Mayur Agrawal

$392,000; 4138 Milford Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Carlos Arambul to David Vinkler

$355,000; 2723 Emma Circle, Aurora; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Kevin Enrique Perez to Jiajie Lin

$349,000; 2994 Peachtree Circle, Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Wesley Macomber to Shahzaib Shahzad

$300,000; 877 N Gladstone Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Patrick T Callahan to Laurel Diaz

$279,000; 2413 Wilton Ln Unit 2413, Aurora; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Delta Ventures LLC to Tanya C Weeks

$261,000; 2727 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Ronald R Rueckheim to Daniel Solis Garfias

$245,500; 1496 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Robert O Lopez to Matthew Levi Tyler

$235,000; 1052 Woodview Court, Aurora; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Diane M Budzynski to Vinayak Realty LLC

$215,000; 212 N Evanslawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Merklin Trust to Ana R Graham

$210,000; 619 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Elizabeth Vergara to Giovanni R Vargas

$200,000; 829 Symphony Dr Unit 8056, Aurora; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Georgina Buenrostro to Yun Ju Chen

$200,000; 1764 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Syed Jafar Husain to Vetrie Senthilkumar

$197,000; 327 Gregory St., Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by David E Aronson to Yijin Kang

$181,000; 1286 Appletree Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Deutsche Bank Natl Trt Co Ttee to Jose Serrano

$170,000; 733 2nd Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Miguel Padilla to Martina M Aguirre

$150,000; 1204 Grand Blvd, Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Carlos J Avila to Irma B Garcia

$140,000; 1120 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 2D, Aurora; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Yolanda Vargas Villas to Marlynn Gonzalez

Bensenville

$317,000; 201 Rose St., Bensenville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Mariusz Huryn to Erik Tiefenthal

$288,500; 1303 Medinah St., Bensenville; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Rey M Ramirez to Joan Dizon

$285,000; 4N740 State Route 83, Bensenville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by John David to Juan Soto

$270,000; 219 S Addison St., Bensenville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Albert Charles Thurkow to Daniel Vilchez

$200,000; 881 Fairway Drive, Bensenville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Casey Gresik to Sv Commercial Estates LLC

Bloomingdale

$535,000; 315 Morningside Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Domenica Piga Ottolino to Syed Taha Anvery

$370,000; 208 E Park Ave., Bloomingdale; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Stanislaw Mularczyk to Rodel S Alba

$185,000; 204 Glengarry Dr Unit 101, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Kubica Trust to Michael Damo

Bolingbrook

$320,000; 969 N Ashbury Ave., Bolingbrook; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Marcus Wright

Burr Ridge

$750,000; 7820 S County Line Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Natividad T Alcantara to Omar Mousa Qaqish

Carol Stream

$372,000; 856 Dugout Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on April 25, 2023, by John Harper Armstrong to Sejalben C Patel

$270,000; 1139 Bradbury Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Stephanie Sinderson to Joseff J Glass

Clarendon Hills

$257,000; 385 Coventry Ct Unit 385, Clarendon Hills; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Qun Lei to Krzysztof S Gaca

Darien

$750,000; 8917 Brandon Road, Darien; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Robert W Corson to Daniel Murphy

$425,000; 8S184 Washington St., Darien; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Jennifer M Mix to Pallavi Wagle

$385,000; 8118 Sawyer Road, Darien; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Old National Bank Trustee to Gerhardus P De La Port

$248,000; 2300 Oakmont Way Unit 203, Darien; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Savikas Trust to Stephen G Wagner

$185,000; 1501 Darien Lake Dr Unit A 105, Darien; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Anna Marie Yates to Bogdan Lazovic

Downers Grove

$515,000; 749 Farley Place, Downers Grove; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Bennink Trust to Carol Schermer

$500,000; 1950 Oxnard Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Jimmy Li to Alessandra Audy

$486,000; 4920 Highland Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Myers Trust to Miranda Padilla

$197,000; 505 Redondo Dr Unit 201, Downers Grove; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Jerome E Maly to Christine A Bretzer

$175,000; 8020 Woodglen Ln Unit 204, Downers Grove; Sold on April 24, 2023, by John M Sullivan to Justin C Lane

$135,000; 3915 Saratoga Ave Unit H-203, Downers Grove; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Bradford J Mcgehee to Joseph O Meara

$100,000; 1905 Hastings Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Dragos A Martinescu to Ionela C Martinescu

Elmhurst

$664,000; 140 E Knighton Place, Elmhurst; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Jia Hwang to Judith Thrall

$610,000; 506 N Walnut St., Elmhurst; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Dillon D Fong to Tracy Kikis

$222,000; 128 S Oakland Grv, Elmhurst; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Alyce G Deakin to Gabriela Sandoval

Glen Ellyn

$710,000; 840 Abbey Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Kenneth R Ellerth to Evan Wollak

$589,500; 670 Oak St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Judith Y Webster to Alexandra V Zillig

$520,000; 609 Hawthorne Blvd, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Corinne Sciacqua to Catherine Kripak

$470,000; 22W433 Crimson King Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Joshua Mancino to Aimee Balfe

$435,000; 2S178 Mayfield Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Kreis Trust to Dhimiter Pjetri

$380,000; 2N462 Diane Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Edge Construction Am Inc to Richard C Vlach

$195,000; 448 Raintree Ct Unit 3B, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Chitkowski Trust to George C Davalos

Glendale Heights

$390,000; 1412 Westchester Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Jerzy Wojtun to Cesar Delgado

$275,500; 1761 President St., Glendale Heights; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Noel G Amon to Rajesh Punjwani

$150,000; 165 N Waters Edge Dr Unit 301, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Jennifer Mcdowell to Mohammed Murtuza

Hinsdale

$665,000; 845 W 7th St., Hinsdale; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Dolan Trust to Richard E Scumaci

Itasca

$593,000; 803 Clover Ridge Lane, Itasca; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Richard Perez to Rafal Czechowski

$350,000; 315 N Walnut St., Itasca; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Francis P Ohara to Vincent Thompson Penny

Lisle

$650,000; 4708 Elm St., Lisle; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Andrew Wroble to Joshua Izzo

$435,000; 4521 River Drive, Lisle; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Jdh Builders LLC to David Overstreet

$355,000; 4403 Center Ave., Lisle; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Scott William Weller Trust to Timothy Michael Gyoerkoes

Lombard

$420,000; 21W201 Kensington Road, Lombard; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Lars Sorensen to Anthony Desanto

$255,000; 225 Arboretum Drive, Lombard; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Ann Marie Crean to Michelle A Pascolla

$240,000; 875 E 22nd St Unit 104, Lombard; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Connolly Trust to Kelly Allene Johnson

$215,000; 1037 S Main Drive, Lombard; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Harris Trust to Faraz Ahmed

$130,000; 212 Collen Dr Unit 209, Lombard; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Azeem Honest Homes LLC to Wanqing Xie

Naperville

$825,000; 923 Leverenz Road, Naperville; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Steven Potter to Egle Cepaitis

$810,000; 4408 Clearwater Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Vrinda Johnson to Pushpendra Kumar Tiwari

$711,000; 1220 Snapper Road, Naperville; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jessica Ciserella

$680,000; 1417 Sequoia Road, Naperville; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Joseph S Fernandes to Timothy Rimnac

$645,000; 1912 Enclave Court, Naperville; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Mcnaughton Development LLC to David Wiltrout

$620,000; 4020 Ashwood Park Court, Naperville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Crestview Builders Inc to Michael Ellison

$590,000; 1524 Cascade Court, Naperville; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Shehee Trust to Heidi L Heslinga

$585,000; 860 Santa Maria Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Spencer L Knierim Jr to Robert B Comerford

$556,000; 602 Harlowe Court, Naperville; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Gregory Camp to Phong Dang

$470,000; 1528 Chat Court, Naperville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by William H Peters to Lee Hurwitz

$430,000; 713 Stacie Court, Naperville; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Gintautas Zeglinskas to Ravi Shanker

$415,000; 2056 Maplewood Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Eric Ruiz Soto to Artur Pshedzial

$340,000; 3303 Cool Springs Court, Naperville; Sold on April 25, 2023, by MD Skeet to Mahwish A Khan

$327,500; 2295 Woodview Court, Naperville; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Patrick J Schwarz to Tricia Leary

$296,000; 2511 Oneida Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Kelly A Allen to Anitha Sivaraman

$275,000; 3024 Kentshire Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Sh Real Estate LLC to Sibasish Mohanty

$260,000; 719 Beaver Court, Naperville; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Myra Velasco to Caleb Johansen

$240,000; 1552 Ranchview Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Wei Zhang to Stephanie Cragg

$238,000; 1231 Tennyson Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by 1231 Tennyson LLC to Kara Steiner

$230,000; 15 Foxcroft Rd Unit 111, Naperville; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Spaeth Ii Trust to Mark Timothy Mayszak

Oak Brook

$485,000; 1 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit A202, Oak Brook; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Janis K Stevens to Jeffrey Kovanda

Roselle

$570,000; 1140 Bluebird Lane, Roselle; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Rachid B Slimane to Kyle Koburi

$307,000; 520 Yosemite Court, Roselle; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Brittany N Larson to Jose A Garcia

$290,000; 1609 Mansfield Court, Roselle; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Quincy Zion Miranda to Ahmed Shaik Faraz

$255,000; 659 High Ridge Road, Roselle; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Etleva Teli to Robert Renella

Villa Park

$360,000; 514 S Summit Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 24, 2023, by A H Dev Inc to Lisa Grisolia

$309,000; 128 S Illinois Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Darlene M Weisman to Steven Luevano

Warrenville

$260,000; 3S133 Timber Drive, Warrenville; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Megan Eshleman to Peter Ryvkin

$85,000; 3S557 Wilbur Ave., Warrenville; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Curtis M Frechmann to Joseph E Spears

West Chicago

$465,000; 0S434 River Glen Road, West Chicago; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Daniel Jeschke to Felipe N Banuelos Cabral

$395,000; 2715 Lehman Drive, West Chicago; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Julie M Cannistra to Kaushal J Patel

$351,000; 504 Easton Ave., West Chicago; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Patricia Dell Aquila to Leslie Maldonado Rivera

Westmont

$530,000; 816 Heath Lane, Westmont; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Ernest P Hatchell to Suriya Sastri

$295,000; 407 Beechwood Drive, Westmont; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Kim K Hong to Khaja Qadir

Wheaton

$610,000; 1211 S Gables Blvd, Wheaton; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Lsf10 Master Participation Tru to Charles Murin

$590,000; 1916 Greensboro Drive, Wheaton; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Bucholz Trust to Charles Everett Kovarik

$556,000; 1590 W Wiesbrook Road, Wheaton; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Didomenico Trust to David Johnson

$430,000; 1320 Wakeman Ave., Wheaton; Sold on April 26, 2023, by James M Johnson to Richard A Russo

$425,000; 1418 Wilson Ave., Wheaton; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Heine Trust to David R Augustine

$402,000; 520 Parkway Drive, Wheaton; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Carl S Porter to James Holtrop

$380,000; 26W210 Harrison Ave., Wheaton; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Kenneth A Schumacher to Bunga P Bola

$330,000; 1761 S Naperville Rd Unit 103, Wheaton; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Kenneth F Polach to Spp Realty LLC

$327,000; 0N661 Delano St., Wheaton; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Daniel G Akey to Clay W Leonard

Willowbrook

$400,000; 6508 Tennessee Ave., Willowbrook; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Daniel J Kucera to Susan Kazi

$360,000; 6547 Snug Harbor Drive, Willowbrook; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Mirkhaef Family Partners Ltd to Michael Benanti

$310,000; 501 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 103, Willowbrook; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Kaczmarek Trust to Christine Marcis

$122,000; 14B Kingery Quarter Unit 206, Willowbrook; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Homares Medina to Amy L Fontana

Winfield

$380,000; 27W711 N Meadowview Drive, Winfield; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Williams Trust to Margo Sharrett

$230,000; 1N141 County Farm Rd Unit 150, Winfield; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Wesley Allen Family Lp to Swarna Properties LLC

Wood Dale

$300,000; 929 Dillon Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Kande Group LLC to Pgk Properties LLC

Woodridge

$419,500; 2720 Hobson Road, Woodridge; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Dennis J Eddy to Sara Baker

$400,000; 2632 Ohare Court, Woodridge; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Frank S Buday to Kevin J Golen

$350,500; 6326 Winston Drive, Woodridge; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Chad Allen Kaufman to Austin C Ludford

$188,000; 7010 Andover Ct Unit 101, Woodridge; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Kathleen A Young to Ernestas Puzelis

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.