Cook County property transfers for April 12-27, 2023

Arlington Heights

$680,500; 402 E Maude Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Brown Trust to Rajendra P Vullakula

$671,000; 1048 N Carlyle Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Mark R Orzechowski to James Patrick Campbell

$607,000; 2220 N Brighton Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Robert C Smith to Todd Meadow

$560,000; 1007 W Haven Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Sasho V Aglikin Trust to Rogelio T De La Cruz Jr

$500,000; 1514 E Peachtree Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Massey Residence Trust to Joseph Camaci

$437,500; 1405 E Crabtree Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Ozario Miro to Sophia Giannakopoulos

$360,000; 425 S Forrest Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Julie A Cook to Brian Alvino Cook

$175,000; 1515 E Central Rd Unit 251 A, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 12, 2023, by William J Kenney Estate to Karas Petras Estate Series LLC

$150,000; 2630 N Windsor Dr Unit 202, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Daisy Lopez to Bertha Gaytan

$120,000; 2912 N Schoenbeck Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Kyle E Williams to Alicja Neumann

Barrington

$740,000; 431 E Oakwood Drive, Barrington; Sold on April 26, 2023, by John A Fiedler to David Jolly

$635,000; 245 S Glendale Ave., Barrington; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Utopia Home Solutions LLC to Anthony Gentile

$553,000; 807 Dormy Lane, Barrington; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Mahlstedt Trust to Bart L Godziejewicz

$475,000; 14 Barrington Hills Road, Barrington; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Helen R Gembus to Rudolph Johnson

$475,000; 125 George St., Barrington; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Thobe Trust to Amy E Chopra

Bartlett

$520,000; 216 Lido Trail, Bartlett; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Monika Ratajczyk to Vaibhav Shah

$490,000; 208 Blue Heron Way, Bartlett; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Steven F Faigin to Milan S Vyas

$490,000; 1198 Waltham Lane, Bartlett; Sold on April 25, 2023, by All Service Concepts Inc to Arturo Medina

$400,000; 829 Brookside Drive, Bartlett; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Aryf Investments LLC to Erik Esparza

$393,000; 1104 Washington St., Bartlett; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Daniel Robin to Anna Kasos

$350,000; 856 Marina Ter W, Bartlett; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Nicole Muller to Matthew D Perry

$347,000; 974 Balsam Lane, Bartlett; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Beatriz Guzman to Elesa Poteres

$341,000; 1322 Tamarack Drive, Bartlett; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Nishad Soni to Everett A Dahlberg

$340,000; 970 Stuart Drive, Bartlett; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Teresa Lampignano to Nathan Armando

$325,000; 245 Cummings Drive, Bartlett; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Grandview Capital LLC

Buffalo Grove

$600,000; 2187 Brandywyn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 27, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Veronica Reyes

$377,500; 840 Weidner Rd Unit 307, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Finn Iv Trust to Steven Lee

$335,000; 257 Forest Place, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Joshua Grumble to Perry D Romano

$270,000; 176 Morningside Ln W, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Marcy Trust to Yei F Moy

$144,000; 130 Old Oak Dr Unit 244, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Patricia J Macqueen to Taihua Guo

Des Plaines

$440,000; 1453 S 4th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Andrew Bielenda to Steven Chmura

$395,000; 132 Ambleside Road, Des Plaines; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Eric Brislane

$366,000; 1365 Miami Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Barbara D Volk to Richard Phan

$325,000; 8932 W Emerson St., Des Plaines; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Molgeena Chacko to Randa Malku

$305,000; 1068 Hollywood Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Christopher John Laboube

$270,000; 1662 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Oscar Roman to Shephali Patel

$210,000; 901 Center St Unit 402, Des Plaines; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Ludlow Trust to Yordan Yordanov

$171,000; 963 Hollywood Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Joseph R Dorner to Charles Yacob

$156,500; 9562 Park Ln Unit 2E, Des Plaines; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Sargon R Gorges to Mahammadsalman Harowala

$148,000; 9457 Bay Colony Dr Unit 312, Des Plaines; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Mariusz Giza to Bogdana Pich

$116,000; 8936 N Parkside Ave Unit B113, Des Plaines; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Gradimir Jovic to Ken R Hernandez

Elk Grove Village

$420,000; 1388 Berkenshire Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Steven Canak to Robert Zapolski

$400,000; 1033 Conrad Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Florin Farcas to Myron Ogar

$345,000; 517 Briarwood Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Hallier 2016 Trust to Eimee Florentino Ordanozo

$335,000; 500 Sycamore Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Mirza A Muneeb to Mario Camacho Cardoso

$325,000; 251 Tanglewood Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Diane M Klingler to Daniel Naumowicz

$320,000; 212 Placid Way, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Hellyer Trust to Marek Galuszka

$225,000; 1057 Talbots Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Larry Nikodem to Steven Bastas

Hanover Park

$175,000; 5700 Dutch Mill Ct Unit C, Hanover Park; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Jessie Helene Lamberta to Eleven11 Properties LLC

Hoffman Estates

$437,500; 5001 Somerton Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 12, 2023, by William M Guild to Matthew S Augustyn

$435,000; 5010 Chambers Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Georgorz Matuszewski to Adam Lozano

$330,000; 5583 Mcdonough Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Nabil Ali to Mohammed Mujtaba

$320,000; 5734 Red Oak Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Julie Kusasih Susanto to Andrew James Vola

$205,000; 1787 Queensbury Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Donna L Gibbins to Clarkson Properties LLC

$175,000; 1840 Huntington Blvd Unit 504, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Robert Earl Walker to Robert Grisanzio

$150,000; 1880 Bonnie Ln Unit 220, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Carolyn Thomas to Maria Perla Gomez

Lake Barrington

$275,000; 717 Old Barn Rd Unit A, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Smolyar Trust to Paul Anthony Musto

$250,000; 484 White Oak Ln Unit 1162, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Frankie Shu Fen Lu to Shu F Lu

$222,000; 416 Old Barn Rd Unit B, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Anne M Mccormick to Roman Kostyk

$150,000; 510 Woodview Rd Unit A, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Linda Digangi to Skipstone Inc

Mount Prospect

$455,000; 607 S Maple St., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Marlene H Peterson to Vito Anzalone

$445,000; 1110 E Linden Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Conway Trust to Alejandro S Zenteno

$440,000; 1802 E Euclid Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Adnan Memon to Rony Roy

$430,000; 800 N Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Filemon Salileng Jr to Helen Lam

$335,000; 218 N Stratton Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Matthew R Hansen

$325,000; 1444 N Bridgeport Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Andrew A Parenteau to Haiyouer Aiyilaiti

$265,000; 1403 Apple Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Mary Jo Halack to Harald Zentner

$185,000; 1807 E Kensington Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Gregory Andolfi to Gabriella Carmela Quintavalli

$184,000; 1180 N Wheeling Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Abdul K Saharkhiz to Nafisa Babariya

Palatine

$733,000; 528 E Spruce Drive, Palatine; Sold on April 13, 2023, by 528 Spruce LLC to Dhruv Patel

$615,000; 117 W Boardwalk Drive, Palatine; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Joseph C Syme to Satej Patel

$547,000; 1066 W Austin Lane, Palatine; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Loria Trust to Braylee R Simmon

$435,000; 149 S Pine St., Palatine; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Russell Sekel to Joseph Syme

$410,000; 90 Cypress Court, Palatine; Sold on April 14, 2023, by William Thomas Whitlock to Ann C Cockrell

$390,000; 1420 E Palatine Road, Palatine; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Arcs Ventures LLC to Nebojsa Ilic

$296,000; 1557 N Saint Marks Place, Palatine; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Gurpreet Panesar

$186,000; 127 W Brandon Ct Unit 21D, Palatine; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Cecilia Romero to David E Thomas

$185,500; 2030 N Rand Rd Unit 104, Palatine; Sold on April 14, 2023, by B&e Wagan Properties LLC to Erick G Balcarcel

$145,000; 1306 Inverrary Ln Unit 6D, Palatine; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Alexander Winter to Kostyantyn Sokyrskyy

$140,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 1114, Palatine; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Martin Krajci to Armaud Kapllani

$138,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 605, Palatine; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Jpd Marketing & Design Ltd to Kayo Watanabe

Prospect Heights

$450,000; 300 N Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Gianneschi Joint Trust to Robert Alonso Amaguana Castenada

Rolling Meadows

$473,500; 2302 Robin Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Kathleen A Mcfeggan to Janet Megan Sanoica

$340,000; 2511 Wilke Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Burda Trust to Sigifredo Soberanis

$268,000; 2701 Fremont St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Susan M Flodin

$110,000; 5201 Carriageway Dr Unit 203, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Jerzy Sobczak to Jan Siwy

Roselle

$570,000; 1140 Bluebird Lane, Roselle; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Rachid B Slimane to Kyle Koburi

$307,000; 520 Yosemite Court, Roselle; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Brittany N Larson to Jose A Garcia

$290,000; 1609 Mansfield Court, Roselle; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Quincy Zion Miranda to Ahmed Shaik Faraz

$255,000; 659 High Ridge Road, Roselle; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Etleva Teli to Robert Renella

Schaumburg

$436,000; 147 Chatsworth Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Mehmet Ersoy to Shoohrat Ashurov

$400,000; 1219 W Wise Road, Schaumburg; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Anthony Rodriguez to Alma Bego

$241,000; 1751 Sleepy Hollow Ct Unit 10 2, Schaumburg; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Sam S Oh to Billy J Brown Jr

$238,000; 1610 Waxwing Court, Schaumburg; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Jae Yong Shin to Dulce Ortiz Hernandez

$227,500; 502 Westchester Rd Unit 127B, Schaumburg; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Howard J Spencer to Pankaj Tyagi

$225,000; 2450 Charleston Dr Unit 4, Schaumburg; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Sarah Corcoran to Ramona Plesescu

$219,000; 1525 Burberry Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on April 13, 2023, by Ming Qiang Wang to Pei Yu Chen

Streamwood

$392,000; 44 Buchanan Lane, Streamwood; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Dhrumin Dineshchandra Patel to Hubert Paul Baesa Zarraga

$285,000; 305 N Oltendorf Road, Streamwood; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Frank Jason Silverio to Pablo Salinas Berumen

$245,000; 1467 Laurel Oaks Drive, Streamwood; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Felsten Trust to Deborah M Schroeder

$241,000; 222 Brittany Dr Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Roberto C Rizo to Vastupal Shah

$225,000; 117 E Chestnut Drive, Streamwood; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Keith Shank to Kalley J Rivera

Wheeling

$400,000; 654 Astor Lane, Wheeling; Sold on April 17, 2023, by Vladimir Kamenetsky to Kaleb Gregor

$269,000; 190 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 3, Wheeling; Sold on April 14, 2023, by Judy Cohen to Kuen Soon Choe

$235,000; 1029 Kenilworth Drive, Wheeling; Sold on April 12, 2023, by Guadalupe Martinez to Prajesh Shah

$147,000; 805 Valley Stream Dr Unit A, Wheeling; Sold on April 17, 2023, by First Choice Property Group Ll to Maria Aguilar

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.