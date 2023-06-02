Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Highland Park

Highland Park police are hunting for the driver of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a female bicyclist Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly roads just after 12:30 p.m. for a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene after the collision.

The bicyclist was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she was pronounced dead. Authorities did not release any additional identifying information about the bicyclist.

There also was no information released about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash.

Anyone who may have information related to the collision is urged to contact Highland Park police at (847) 432-7730 or police@cityhpil.com.

Investigators remain at the crash scene with Deerfield Road closed off between Lilac Lane and Carriage Way.