Batavia seeks new Ward 4 alderman

Applications are due June 9 to become a Ward 4 alderman in Batavia. Alderman Tom Connelly has resigned due to temporarily moving out of the city while building a new house. Applicants must have lived in the ward for at least one year. Applications can be found on the city's website, cityofbatavia.net. Applications should be sent to Mayor Jeff Schielke at the Schiekle Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave. The appointee will serve until April 30, 2025. Connelly was appointed to fill a vacancy in October 2021, and was elected to a four-year term in April.