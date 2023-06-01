'Suspicious' fire at Elgin apartment building causes $75,000 in damage

No injuries were reported from an early morning fire at an Elgin apartment building that fire officials say caused an estimated $75,000 in damage and appears to be suspicious in nature.

Elgin firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Fleetwood Drive just after 3 a.m. today for a report of a fire on the first floor of the three-story building.

The fire was located at the rear entrance of the first floor and extinguished in about 10 minutes.

It took firefighters more than an hour to ventilate the building allowing residents to reoccupy their units.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.