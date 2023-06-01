Small plane crashes into cornfield in Sugar Grove
Updated 6/1/2023 5:55 PM
A small airplane was involved in an accident at the Aurora Municipal Airport Thursday morning in Sugar Grove, the city of Aurora said.
The trainer airplane had a student pilot and instructor inside at the time, and both appear to be OK, officials said.
The cause of the accident appears to be pilot error, Aurora said.
The plane's landing gear sustained some damage, and the runway was closed for debris cleanup.
Further details were not immediately available.
