Report: Small plane crashes into cornfield in Sugar Grove
Updated 6/1/2023 8:59 AM
A small plane failed to takeoff from Aurora Airport in Sugar Grove and crashed into a cornfield, according to a WGN News report.
There is a large police presence at the airport.
WGN News is reporting two people were on board at the time of the crash and were uninjured.
Aurora Airport is located about 50 miles west of downtown Chicago.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.