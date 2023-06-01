Man in serious condition after multivehicle accident in Aurora
Updated 6/1/2023 12:33 PM
A man is in serious condition after a multivehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Aurora.
According to fire department officials, crews were dispatched at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Eola Road and Commons Drive for a crash involving two vehicles.
One of the drivers was trapped inside their car by a utility pole that was struck. It took 17 minutes for firefighters to extricate the man, who was treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital.
The driver of the second vehicle refused treatment, according to officials.
The area near the accident was closed for more than three hours.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.