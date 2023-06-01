Man in serious condition after multivehicle accident in Aurora

One person was injured in a multivehicle accident Wednesday in Aurora. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

A man is in serious condition after a multivehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Aurora.

According to fire department officials, crews were dispatched at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Eola Road and Commons Drive for a crash involving two vehicles.

One of the drivers was trapped inside their car by a utility pole that was struck. It took 17 minutes for firefighters to extricate the man, who was treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle refused treatment, according to officials.

The area near the accident was closed for more than three hours.