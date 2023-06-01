Man in serious condition after collision in Aurora

One person was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon at Eola Road and Commons Drive in Aurora. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

A man is in serious condition after a collision Wednesday afternoon in Aurora.

According to fire department officials, crews were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Eola Road and Commons Drive for a crash involving two vehicles.

One of the drivers was trapped by a utility pole that was struck. It took 17 minutes for firefighters to free the man, who was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle refused treatment, according to officials. The area near the accident was closed for more than three hours.