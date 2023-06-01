Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley puts out call for tutors
Updated 6/1/2023 4:52 PM
Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley is offering a free tutor training workshop from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, July 10-19, at the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. Sixth Ave.
The nonprofit organization helps adults communicate in English by matching them with trained volunteer tutors who provide in-person or virtual lessons once each week at libraries and other public locations.
Volunteers do not need to know a second language or have a teaching background. The program provides material and instruction so anyone can help.
To register for the workshop, visit lvfv.org or call/text (630) 584-4428.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.