Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley puts out call for tutors

Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley is offering a free tutor training workshop from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, July 10-19, at the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The nonprofit organization helps adults communicate in English by matching them with trained volunteer tutors who provide in-person or virtual lessons once each week at libraries and other public locations.

Volunteers do not need to know a second language or have a teaching background. The program provides material and instruction so anyone can help.

To register for the workshop, visit lvfv.org or call/text (630) 584-4428.