Images: Funeral service for Kane County Sheriff's police dog, Hudson.
A funeral service was held Thursday for Hudson, a police dog with the Kane County sheriff's office, at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove. Hudson was killed in the line of duty on May 24th.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Police dogs and their handlers walk by to pay their respects for Hudson, a police dog with the Kane County sheriff's office, at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove Thursday. Hudson was killed in the line of duty on May 24th.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Police dogs file in for the funeral for Hudson, a police dog with the Kane County sheriff's office, at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove Thursday. Hudson was killed in the line of duty on May 24th.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Det. Luke Weston and his wife Rachel listen as Pastor Steve Gallaher delivers a final prayer during the funeral for Hudson, Weston's police dog partner with the Kane County sheriff's office, at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove Thursday. Hudson was killed in the line of duty on May 24th.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Det. Luke Weston is presented with a flag by Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain during the funeral for Hudson, Weston's police dog partner, at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Police dog officers salute as Nick Wolf, carrying the remains of Kane County Sheriff's police dog officer Hudson, Hudson's handler Det. Luke Weston and his wife Rachel, and Sheriff Ron Hain leave Hudson's funeral Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Carol Gerakaris of Batavia, left, wipes away a tear as she and Evie Zermuehlean of Elgin attend the funeral for Hudson, a police dog with the Kane County sheriff's office, at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Becky Pyne of Aurora begins to tear up during the funeral for Hudson, a police dog with the Kane County sheriff's office, at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain salutes during the funeral for Hudson, a police dog with the Kane County sheriff's office, at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A mourner wipes away a tear during the public visitation before the funeral for Hudson, a police dog with the Kane County sheriff's office, at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain delivers a eulogy during the funeral for Hudson, a police dog with the Kane County sheriff's office, at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Officers salute was the flag is folded during the funeral for Hudson, a police dog with the Kane County sheriff's office, at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Elburn firefighters salute as the Village of Northbrook police dog unit passes by on Keslinger Road as part of the funeral procession for Hudson, the Kane County Sheriff's Department police dog, killed last week in Geneva.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
A miles-long line of police vehicles on Keslinger Road in Elburn Thursday afternoon as part of the funeral procession for Hudson, the Kane County Sheriff's Department police dog, killed last week in Geneva.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
The funeral procession for Hudson, a police dog with the Kane County sheriff's office heads north on Peck Road to the Kane County Judicial Center Thursday June 1, 2023 in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
