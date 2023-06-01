Elk Grove Village seeking resident input through online survey

Elk Grove Village is seeking community input on the future of the town through its online Envision Elk Grove survey.

The survey, open through June 12, allows residents to share their thoughts on redevelopment areas and major corridors.

It's part of a community revitalization master plan that will address issues such as investments in the business park; corridor infrastructure and streetscaping; redevelopment opportunities; business services and marketing; and funding strategies.

The survey is the start of a two-year process to develop the plan.

To fill out the survey, visit EnvisionElkGrove.com.

Residents also can also sign up for updates and find more information about Envision Elk Grove at the website.