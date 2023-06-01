Community garage sales in North Aurora to benefit Anderson Humane

Lincoln Valley Cares is hosting a communitywide garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at the Lincoln Valley on the Fox clubhouse, 1011 Churchill Drive in North Aurora.

The cash-only sale will benefit Anderson Humane. There will be a bag sale at 10 a.m. for $5.

There are three other garage sales in the community on these days. Stop at the clubhouse and pick up map for directions.