Community garage sales in North Aurora to benefit Anderson Humane
Posted6/1/2023 1:00 AM
Lincoln Valley Cares is hosting a communitywide garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at the Lincoln Valley on the Fox clubhouse, 1011 Churchill Drive in North Aurora.
The cash-only sale will benefit Anderson Humane. There will be a bag sale at 10 a.m. for $5.
There are three other garage sales in the community on these days. Stop at the clubhouse and pick up map for directions.
