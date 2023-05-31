Warrant issued for second suspect in Waukegan school battery case

Waukegan police have obtained an arrest warrant for the male suspect in a battery that occurred May 23 at John Lewis Middle School, authorities announced Wednesday.

The arrest warrant for Devin Smith, 30, of Waukegan lists three felony counts of aggravated battery.

About 7 a.m. May 23, Waukegan police responded to John Lewis Middle School for a reported battery. Smith and Angel S. Terry, 29, of Waukegan entered the school to confront another student about a previous incident involving Terry's niece, according to a news release from Waukegan Police Department.

Staff members attempted to stop the pair from entering the school.

According to the news release, Terry battered a student and Smith battered a staff member and a teacher. The pair then fled in a blue Nissan before authorities arrived, the news release said.

Police later apprehended Terry, and she was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts should call the Waukegan police tip line at (847) 360-9001 or send a text to 847411 with the keyword WPDTIP.

Tipsters also can call Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.