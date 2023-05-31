Two Aurora residents charged in women's stabbings

Two Aurora women were stabbed Tuesday on the city's south side, and two other Aurora women have been charged, authorities said Wednesday.

At 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of South Fourth Street and found a 21-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman with apparent stab wounds, according to a news release from Aurora Police Department.

Police said Brionna Bell, 21, of the 800 block of Symphony Drive, and Trebreh Hammond, 20, of the 1200 block of South Fourth Street, stabbed the victims with knives.

The victims were taken to the hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Bell and Hammond were charged with felony aggravated battery -- use of deadly weapon, felony aggravated battery -- great bodily harm and felony mob action.