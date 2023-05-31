Teenage bicyclist critically injured in Batavia collision
Updated 5/31/2023 6:05 PM
A teenage boy on a bicycle was critically injured in a collision with an SUV Wednesday afternoon at South Batavia and Union avenues in Batavia.
In a news release, authorities said a GMC Denali was southbound on South Batavia Avenue when it struck the bicycle in the crosswalk. The bicyclist was traveling west on Union Avenue.
South Batavia Avenue was closed to vehicle traffic between Morton and Main streets during the investigation.
The driver of the SUV was not injured,
The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses should call the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 454-2500.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.