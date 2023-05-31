Teenage bicyclist critically injured in Batavia collision

A teenage boy on a bicycle was critically injured in a collision with an SUV Wednesday afternoon at South Batavia and Union avenues in Batavia.

In a news release, authorities said a GMC Denali was southbound on South Batavia Avenue when it struck the bicycle in the crosswalk. The bicyclist was traveling west on Union Avenue.

South Batavia Avenue was closed to vehicle traffic between Morton and Main streets during the investigation.

The driver of the SUV was not injured,

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses should call the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 454-2500.