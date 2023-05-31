Police: Arlington Heights man sexually abused juvenile he solicited over social media

An Arlington Heights man was ordered held on $45,000 bond Wednesday after his arrest on allegations he sexually abused a juvenile he solicited over social media.

Mark Brusilovsky, 29, of the 2000 block of North Evergreen Avenue, faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, Arlington Heights police said Wednesday.

According to police, Brusilovsky initially met the juvenile through mutual acquaintances then remained in contact through a series of social media messages. Police said Brusilovsky subsequently met with the juvenile on multiple occasions for sexual encounters.

After his arrest Tuesday, Brusilovsky said he knew the juvenile's age and corroborated the police investigation of his actions, authorities said. He appeared in Cook County bond court Wednesday, when Judge Ellen Mandeltort ordered him held on $45,000 cash bond.

Brusilovsky, who faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, is scheduled to return to court June 23.