Gail Borden Public Library to host Pop-up Book Sale over weekend

Stock up on your summer reading selections at the Gail Borden Library Foundation Pop-Up Book Sale, scheduled Friday through Sunday at the main library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin.

Books, audiobooks, DVDs and more for children, teens and adults will be available on the first floor. Most items will be priced at $1 and $2.

The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

All proceeds benefit the Gail Borden Public Library Foundation, which supports special exhibits and programs for the community.