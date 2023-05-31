Buffalo Grove Road traffic not an issue? Residents question need to add lanes

Some residents in neighborhoods near Buffalo Grove Road are questioning the need for Lake County's plan to widen the road from two to four lanes between routes 45 and 22. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

Although Buffalo Grove Road was designed for expansion, some residents in nearby neighborhoods are questioning Lake County's plan to widen it from two to four lanes between routes 45 and 22.

The sentiment surfaced last week after a final public open house where the design, drawings, statistics and related details were made available, according to Edward Kogan of Vernon Hills.

Kogan said he was among about 100 opponents from various communities who attended the May 24 session. They say the plan is unnecessary, as residents don't see traffic as an issue.

Kogan said the projected average daily traffic increase from 14,600 in 2019 to 19,800 in 2050 does not justify building a four-lane road.

Neither does an anticipated reduction in rear-end crashes, none fatal, from four to two a year, he contends.

Also, merging safely onto Buffalo Grove Road from several community entrances will be difficult, jeopardize pedestrian safety and reduce the charm of the area, he added.

The Lake County Division of Transportation says this section of Buffalo Grove Road was built in stages over nearly 20 years starting in 1989.

According to the purpose and need portion of the project website, the road and surrounding subdivisions were built to accommodate future expansion when needed. The width of the right of way, size of detention basins and placement of sidewalks and a multiuse path were designed for a future five-lane road, according to the Lake County Division of Transportation.

A traffic study in 2018 found the existing two-lane road to be over capacity. With the pavement nearing the end of its service life, the Lake County Division of Transportation initiated a study in June 2020 that it says confirmed daily traffic warranted another lane in each direction.

Lake County Board members Marah Altenberg and Sara Knizhnik, whose districts include the project area, have heard from neighbors.

"These people had very well-thought-out concerns," Altenberg said.

She noted the public comment period continues through June 7. Construction is planned for 2026 but depends on property acquisition and project readiness, according to the Division of Transportation.

Altenberg said she and Knizhnik will propose that the Division of Transportation meet with representatives of each development that have raised questions about the project.

"Their concerns are very important, and the county wants to work with them," Altenberg said.

Buffalo Grove Road south of Route 22, which recently was widened, had a similar profile as this stretch, according to the Division of Transportation.

Besides addressing traffic conditions, the proposed project would fill bike path and sidewalk gaps to allow for a continuous nonmotorized system on the Buffalo Grove Road corridor, according to division spokesman Alex Carr.

The plan also calls for an upgrade of the CN Railroad crossing with a new barrier median, overhead rail crossing signals and gates for the roadway and pedestrian crossing.