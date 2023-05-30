State Rep. Mussman to host town hall meeting Wednesday in Des Plaines

Democratic state Rep. Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St. in Des Plaines.

Mussman will provide an update on the legislative session in Springfield and answer questions about state and local issues.

For more information or to RSVP for the free event, contact Mussman's office at (847) 923-9104 or StateRepMussman@gmail.com.