St. Charles driving instructor charged with sexual assault

A St. Charles driving instructor is facing several felony charges for sexually assaulting an underage student, according to a news release from Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Paul Bocska, 56, of the 2000 block of Marlowe Boulevard, St. Charles, is charged with eight counts of felony criminal sexual assault and five counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Bocska is accused of having sexual contact with the victim, who was younger than 18 years old, during April and May 2021 while the victim was his student at the Drive Now Driving School in St. Charles.

Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo set Bocska's bail at $50,000. Bocska posted the $5,000 needed to be released. He is to have no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18 years old, the release stated.

Bocska's next court appearance is scheduled for June 16.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call St. Charles Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 377-4435 or the department's confidential tip line at 1 (866) 378-4267, or leave an online tip at stcharlesil.gov/report-crimedrug-tip.