Sprinkler largely contains Naperville fire that started in closet

A fire at a multifamily building in Naperville caused an estimated $25,000 in damage late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after a fire alarm was activated at 4:28 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Ogden Avenue, a resident called 911 about a fire in her unit, according to a Naperville Fire Department news release.

A sprinkler contained the fire in the closet of a second-floor unit, and it was officially extinguished within 10 minutes by firefighters.

The unit was deemed uninhabitable, but residents could return to the rest of the three-story building, the news release said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.