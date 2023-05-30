Sprinkler largely contains Naperville fire that started in closet
A fire at a multifamily building in Naperville caused an estimated $25,000 in damage late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Shortly after a fire alarm was activated at 4:28 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Ogden Avenue, a resident called 911 about a fire in her unit, according to a Naperville Fire Department news release.
A sprinkler contained the fire in the closet of a second-floor unit, and it was officially extinguished within 10 minutes by firefighters.
The unit was deemed uninhabitable, but residents could return to the rest of the three-story building, the news release said.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
