Renovated carousel horses at Lamb's Farm ready to ride

The new and improved carousel horses at Lamb's Farm Farmyard will be introduced to visitors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Visitors will learn about the history of the carousel and get insight into the restoration process from David Hamel, the volunteer who renovated all 16 horses.

Free carousel rides will be offered starting at 11 a.m. and jumbo butter cookies will be available at no charge while supplies last.

Lambs Farm is a nonprofit organization helping people with developmental disabilities located at 14245 Rockland Road, Green Oaks. Visit https://lambsfarm.org/.