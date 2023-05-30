Naper Settlement announces June schedule

Naper Settlement in Naperville has announced its June schedule of events.

The Town and Gown Walking Tour takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and June 22. The Downtown Naperville Architecture Walking Tour is at the same time June 8 and 29.

The Fix-It Friday Sewing Class is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. June 9, and the Origins of Naperville Walking Tour is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 15.

The Naper Nights Community Concert Series is from 5 to 10 p.m. on June 16 and 17. The Paint By Numbers beer event for adults is from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 22.

Visit NaperSettlement.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.