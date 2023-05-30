Mundelein theater group to hold auditions for new show

The Kirk Players theater group and the Mundelein Arts Commission will hold auditions June 20-21 for an upcoming Shakespearean production.

Auditions are set to run from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Regent Center, 1200 Regent Lane, Mundelein.

Callbacks are set for June 22.

The production is called "Sounds and Sweet Aires" and will be staged in August at Kracklauer Park in Mundelein.

Actors at least 16 years old are desired. Those auditioning should plan to deliver a one-minute monologue or sonnet. They can be memorized or read.

For more information, email Jon Matousek at jmatousek@email.mundelein.org.