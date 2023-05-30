Man charged with fleeing Oak Brook police in stolen Jaguar SUV

A man has been accused of trying to flee Oak Brook police while driving a stolen Jaguar SUV at speeds up to 110 mph.

Bail was set Monday at $250,000 for Craig Singleton, 43, of the 400 block of Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

He is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one felony count of driving while license suspended or revoked (4th through 9th violation), and several unspecified misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses.

Authorities allege that at 6:22 p.m. Monday, a police officer found a 2019 Jaguar SUV that had been reported stolen two hours earlier near Route 83 and 22nd Street.

The officer got out and released a stop stick to deflate the vehicle's tires.

The Jaguar drove off west on 22nd Street, then west on I-88. The Jaguar lost a tire and stopped at I-88 and Winfield Road.

Singleton would need to post $25,000 to be freed pretrial on this case.

His next court date is June 28.