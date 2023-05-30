Man charged with DUI in fatal crash near Sugar Grove

An Oswego man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash that killed one of his passengers.

Julio DeAnda-Vargas, 29, is being held at the Kane County jail awaiting a bail hearing, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

Authorities allege that around 3:50 p.m. Monday, DeAnda-Vargas was driving a Hyundai Genesis north on Ashe Road near Sugar Grove. The vehicle went out of control on a curve just before Jericho Road and struck a utility pole on the passenger side, shearing off the front and rear doors.

The front-seat passenger was severely injured. The back-seat passenger, Ma Cristina Cortes, 58, of Aurora, was killed.