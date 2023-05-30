Lake Co. Health Department monitoring beaches

The Lake County Health Department reminds residents that recreational water illnesses can spread if you swallow, have contact with, or breathe in mists or aerosols from water contaminated with germs.

The department monitors beaches to ensure they are safe for swimming. The Beach Monitoring and Advisories Web page is updated daily by 10 a.m.

Avoid swimming in lakes after a heavy rain which can result in elevated bacteria levels. On Lake Michigan, don't swim during times of high waves which can overpower even the strongest swimmer. Check the National Weather Service for any beach hazard advisories.

On inland lakes, avoid areas where the water has a green or blue-green appearance.

Visit the health department website at https://www.lakecountyil.gov/ or call (847) 377-8020 for more information.