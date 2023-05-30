Former Aurora man sentenced to 100 years for home invasion, rape and kidnapping

Daily Herald correspondent

A former Aurora man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for breaking into a Naperville-area woman's home, sexually assaulting and kidnapping her in 2018, the DuPage County state's attorney's office announced Tuesday.

Thaddeus Jones, 26, was convicted on April 14 of two counts of home invasion, eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of robbery and one count of possession of a stolen Vehicle, the news release said.

Around 7:15 a.m. March 23, 2018, DuPage County sheriff's deputies received a report of a home invasion and later learned Jones had broken into a woman's home, sexually assaulted her and forced her to drive him to her bank to withdraw money from her account, officials said.

After they returned to the victim's home, she escaped and Jones fled in her car. He was found hours later at a Naperville motel.

Jones has been in the DuPage County jail since his arrest. He won't be eligible for parole until 2096, the news release said.

State's Attorney Robert Berlin said Jones earned every single year of his sentence.

"The vicious, violent attack and sexual assault Mr. Jones administered to this innocent woman will haunt her for the rest of her life," Berlin said. "While the victim in this horrific case will never forget what happened to her, it is my sincerest hope that perhaps today's one-hundred-year sentence will provide her with some measure of closure knowing the man responsible will never again pose a risk to society,"