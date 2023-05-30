 

Blaze ravages Round Lake Beach home

  • A blaze broke out early Tuesday afternoon at this home in Round Lake Beach.

    A blaze broke out early Tuesday afternoon at this home in Round Lake Beach. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

 
By Elizabeth Rymut
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 5/30/2023 10:10 PM

A home in Round Lake Beach was severely damaged in a fire early Tuesday afternoon, displacing a family, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District, the fire was reported at 1:44 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Mallard Lane.

 

Firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes of the call, discovering heavy fire at the back of the two-story home, officials. The residents had fled the house before firefighters arrived.

Crews had the blaze under control by 2:34 p.m. and extinguished the remaining the hot spots over the next hour and a half, the news release said.

Due to fire's size and intensity, the house is uninhabitable, the release said. Nearby homes also sustained heat damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

