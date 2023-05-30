American Wind Band to host summer concert June 4 in Downers Grove
Updated 5/30/2023 12:25 PM
The American Wind Band will perform its free summer outdoor concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at American Legion Post 80, 4000 Saratoga Ave. in Downers Grove.
The adult community band, based in Downers Grove, was created to promote and encourage the understanding and appreciation of concert band literature through performance.
For more information, visit www.americanwindband.org.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.