American Wind Band to host summer concert June 4 in Downers Grove

The American Wind Band will perform its free summer outdoor concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at American Legion Post 80, 4000 Saratoga Ave. in Downers Grove.

The adult community band, based in Downers Grove, was created to promote and encourage the understanding and appreciation of concert band literature through performance.

For more information, visit www.americanwindband.org.