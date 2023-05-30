11 killed, 48 wounded in Memorial Day weekend violence in Chicago

A police officer walks near a damaged Chicago Park District vehicle after a group of teenagers got into a fight and shots were fired Friday afternoon. No one was injured. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

The Memorial Day weekend in Chicago was the deadliest in eight years.

By early Tuesday morning, at least 11 people had been killed and another 48 wounded since early Friday evening. The death toll was the highest since 2015, when 12 people were killed. The total number shot, however, was still far below the 71 people wounded by gunfire over the 2016 holiday weekend.

The Gresham police district on the South Side recorded the most shooting victims, at least seven, followed by the Harrison District on the West Side, where at least six people were shot.

The violence came close to Mayor Brandon Johnson's doorstep when a woman was found stabbed to death less than two blocks from the mayor's West Side home in Austin.

