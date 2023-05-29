No injuries in Hoffman Estates house fire
Updated 5/29/2023 9:09 PM
No injuries were reported after a house fire Monday evening in Hoffman Estates.
Firefighters responded at 5:25 p.m. to the 100 block of East Berkley Lane. The residents were not home when the fire broke out, according to a news release from the Hoffman Estates Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated at $350,000.
