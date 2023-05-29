Naperville police investigating nonfatal shooting

Naperville police are investigating the nonfatal shooting of man by an acquaintance just after midnight Monday.

Police and paramedics responded to the call of a person being shot at 12:16 a.m. on the 700 block of Inland Circle.

Naperville police's preliminary investigation determined that the victim and the shooter had been with some other individuals when, at some point, a firearm was brandished and fired.

Anyone with information about the case should call the police department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.