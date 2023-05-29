Naperville police investigating nonfatal shooting
Updated 5/29/2023 7:46 PM
Naperville police are investigating the nonfatal shooting of man by an acquaintance just after midnight Monday.
Police and paramedics responded to the call of a person being shot at 12:16 a.m. on the 700 block of Inland Circle.
Naperville police's preliminary investigation determined that the victim and the shooter had been with some other individuals when, at some point, a firearm was brandished and fired.
Anyone with information about the case should call the police department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.