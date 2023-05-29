Naperville police investigating non-fatal shooting by acquaintance of victim

Naperville police are investigating the nonfatal shooting of a male victim by another member of a group just after midnight Monday.

Police and paramedics responded to the call of a person being shot at about 12:16 a.m. on the 700 block of Inland Circle in Naperville.

While the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, Naperville police's preliminary investigation determined that he and the shooter had been with some other individuals when at some point a firearm was brandished and fired.

Police are continuing to investigate further details of the shooting and asking anyone with information about it to call the department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.