Mundelein Tool Library open house June 3

The Mundelein Tool Library, 428 Chicago Ave., is celebrating its second anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

Visitors can tour the facility, learn about the different resources and programs offered, and borrow tools for free. Power tools, construction supplies and hand tools are among the many items available to borrow.

The volunteer-run organization provides access to tools for home improvement projects. The library also saves money and promotes sustainable use of resources, as Lake County residents can check out a tool instead of buying one they may only use once or twice.

Visit mundeleintoollibrary.org, call (224) 475-0435 or email office@mundeleintoollibrary.org or email