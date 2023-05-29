Downtown Elgin Farmers market opens Friday
Updated 5/29/2023 11:02 AM
The Downtown Elgin Farmers Market will open for its 23rd season on Friday.
The market moves to a new location this year, on the Riverside Drive Promenade between Chicago and Prairie Streets. It will take place every Friday through October 13.
More than 50 vendors are confirmed to participate this year, selling a variety of fresh, locally sourced fruit, vegetables, meats, sauces and jams and other food products in addition to handmade goods like jewelry and art.
The market is open 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with an extra hour added to the first Friday of each month.
