Arlington Heights 'Kickin' With the Cops' set for June 23

The Arlington Heights Police Department will hold its annual Kickin' With the Cops kickball event for local fifth graders on Friday, June 23.

Students attending the free event will play kickball, enter to win raffle prizes and enjoy a police dog demonstration, all while spending time with Arlington Heights police officers.

Pizza and soft drinks will be provided.

The event takes place from 4:40 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road.

To register, visit signupforms.com/registrations/32879.

Questions? Contact Officer Malik at (847) 368-5393 or dmalik@vah.com.