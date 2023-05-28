With new developments arriving, Huntley approves plan for downtown parking

A part of the new parking map Huntley is implementing in its downtown corridor. The village approved the new policy last week. Courtesy of the village of Huntley

The former Huntley Fire Protection District Fire Station 1 at 11808 Coral St. is being converted into an apartment building with a restaurant. It's one of several properties addressed in the village's new downtown parking policy. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Just a few weeks after originally discussing it, Huntley officials have approved a new parking policy for the village's downtown corridor.

The policy approved last week comes just as the several new buildings are expected to open soon in the area. It covers about 20 different areas downtown and more than 560 total parking spots, including roughly 200 overnight spots for residents living in there.

The parking will include 58 spaces for two-hour parking during the day, and a dozen dedicated for 15-minute parking throughout the area, according to the village. More than 100 spots will be dedicated for overflow and event parking, and 188 spaces will be for downtown employees and patrons who need more than two hours.

The original discussion in April was taken up by the previous board. Since then, three new members have joined its ranks following the April elections.

None of the trustees Thursday -- including new board members -- gave any further thoughts on the proposal.

Village staff members have said that if the policy isn't working, it could be changed. However, despite concerns that it could lead to more tickets, City Manager Dave Johnson said that was not the intent of the policy.

Trustee Ronda Goldman was the lone board member to voice concern with the plan in April, as she believed some spots should allow longer parking times. Despite those changes not being made, she voted in favor of the plan Thursday.

Goldman said Friday she decided to "wait and see" if the policy alleviates the parking issues downtown. She said upcoming summer concerts downtown should serve as a litmus test.

Among the developments expected to open this summer are the Cornell apartments at 11117 S. Church St. The former fire station building has been converted into apartments and a restaurant and will have more than 130 parking spots for residents, with the village fronting the costs for it as part of its agreement with the developer.