Naperville Park District opens Centennial Beach, splash pads

The Naperville Park District has begun summer hours at Centennial Beach, Paddleboat Quarry and its splash pads at Wolf's Crossing Community Park and the 95th Street Community Plaza.

On most days from Tuesday through Aug. 16, Centennial Beach, 500 W. Jackson Ave. near downtown, will be open weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Because of times dedicated to adult floats and special needs nights, check napervilleparks.org/beachhours for complete hours through August and early September.

Paddleboat Quarry, located along the Riverwalk near Rotary Hill, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through mid-August. The splash pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend and on weekends through September, weather permitting.