 

Buffalo Grove man, 80, missing, possibly endangered

  • Syed Hussaini, 80, of Buffalo Grove has been reported missing.

    Syed Hussaini, 80, of Buffalo Grove has been reported missing.

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/28/2023 8:11 AM

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 80-year-old Buffalo Grove man who went missing Saturday night and may be endangered.

Syed Hussaini was last seen walking away from a home on the 900 block of Stradford Circle in Buffalo Grove at about 10 p.m.

 

Hussaini is described as standing 5-foot tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has gray hair and was wearing a long, light gray traditional Pakistani garment.

Hussaini has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Buffalo Grove Police Department at (847) 459-2560 or call 911.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 