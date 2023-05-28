Buffalo Grove man, 80, missing, possibly endangered

Syed Hussaini, 80, of Buffalo Grove has been reported missing.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 80-year-old Buffalo Grove man who went missing Saturday night and may be endangered.

Syed Hussaini was last seen walking away from a home on the 900 block of Stradford Circle in Buffalo Grove at about 10 p.m.

Hussaini is described as standing 5-foot tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has gray hair and was wearing a long, light gray traditional Pakistani garment.

Hussaini has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Buffalo Grove Police Department at (847) 459-2560 or call 911.