Buffalo Grove man, 80, missing, possibly endangered
Updated 5/28/2023 8:11 AM
Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 80-year-old Buffalo Grove man who went missing Saturday night and may be endangered.
Syed Hussaini was last seen walking away from a home on the 900 block of Stradford Circle in Buffalo Grove at about 10 p.m.
Hussaini is described as standing 5-foot tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has gray hair and was wearing a long, light gray traditional Pakistani garment.
Hussaini has a condition that places him in danger, police said.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Buffalo Grove Police Department at (847) 459-2560 or call 911.
